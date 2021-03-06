Dosage supply affecting plans to expand Eastfield Mall vaccination site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-People have been comparing getting vaccinated to winning a lottery ticket.



“She was on it for three days for it to finally hit the lottery while she was doing it at work,” said Larry Meersman of Oxford, Massachusetts.

The odds of getting that appointment decreased even further, as the state announced that they are withholding doses for people in line for a second dose.

“If you don’t work in health care, you are fighting to get this vaccine,” said Tammy Meersman, a health care worker in Oxford.



People walk through the mall to get to their long-awaited appointment at the Eastfield Mall. Even though the state has been pushing for more second dose appointments at vaccination sites, 22News ran into a lot of people getting their first dose Saturday.



“I felt at ease and thankful because all my family members work with COVID people in hospitals, and I was just waiting for my turn,” said Carl Hawk of Westfield.

There are over 650,000 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents For one Ludlow couple, its a strange feeling being ahead of most of the world.



Masciadrelli: “You’re basically just waiting on the world.”

Bob King of Ludlow said, “To catch up to us yeah.”

“And the states that are opening up too soon we don’t like,” said Dorris King.

Curative said they easily have the capability to administer more doses, once they are available.



“We got to above 2,000 the other day, said Dean Shultis, Curative’s Senior Vice President of Operations. “We have the capacity to do 2,000 to 2,500 and we have expansion plans at the mall.”

Part of those plans include mobile vaccination vans to get the shot to people without transportation in the city. Shultis said that is dependent on the dosage supply. And they are all for administering the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine, which they believe will significantly speed up the rollout.