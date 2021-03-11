Downtown Northampton restaurants changed after one year since the coronavirus pandemic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The restaurant industry was and continues to be one of the most impacted by COVID-19.

The pandemic took away a lot of things we take for granted, such as sitting down at restaurants like Fitzwilly’s in Northampton. Nearly a year ago Governor Baker’s emergency order shut down food and drink consumption in restaurants and bars.

With Northampton being a hub for restaurants, many resorted to takeout as their only way to make money.

22News spoke with Fitzwilly’s Assistant General Manager Ryan Keech on what it was like when he received that news a year ago. “A lot of uncertainty, and unknown for what the future may hold for Fitzwilly’s and the Toasted Owl. We took our time and quarantined. We’ve come out the other side doing pretty alright.”

A lot of changes had to be made to get to that other side. Capacity limits, tables spread apart and plexi-glass in-between them as well as an emphasis on outdoor dining. Keech said Fitzwilly’s will have an outdoor tent in the coming months.

The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of restaurants empty for quite sometime. With dozens of restaurants in downtown Northampton, this was one of the hardest hit industries in the city.

Some places made big decisions such as Packard’s closing for the winter and Bistro Les Gras.

While restaurants have the green light to have full capacity some like Paul and Elizabeth’s are sticking with takeout for now. The General Manager said takeout has been the safe route but misses his customers.

“A lot of of it came down to talking with my staff what their comfort level was. What my comfort level was, that’s where that decision came in. I think there was still many unknowns but I think it will be a great day to have people in the dining room again. I’m really looking forward to it. When that will be? Hopefully in the next month or two.”

A creative idea to help Northampton restaurants keep their doors open is the 413 Takeout campaign.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to order takeout from a Northampton restaurant once a week for the next three months. People are also asked to recruit friends and family to do the same.

Restaurants are now able to host full capacity. However not all restaurants are choosing to do so.