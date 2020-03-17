Downtown Springfield “a ghost town” with MGM casino closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The potential spread of coronavirus has prompted all three Massachusetts casinos to shut down for the next two weeks.

The decision was made Saturday morning to cease gambling by 5:59 a.m. Sunday. At MGM Springfield, Vice President and General Counsel Seth Stratton said: “It was a smooth closing.”

What is normally a very busy area in downtown Springfield was pretty quiet Monday night. Springfield resident Jeffery Gonzalez told 22News the city seems like its a ghost town.

“It’s crazy. That’s serious you know? Pass by there everything thing’s empty like a ghost. When you go through the town it looks like a ghost town, like…that it looks like that,” said Gonzalez.

The casino closures could result in a hit of roughly $10 to $11 million to state tax collections, based on the monthly average.