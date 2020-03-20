Downtown Springfield still busy despite social gathering restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The streets of downtown Springfield were still full of people Friday.

As the number of cases in the state continues to rise, many thought that Friday downtown Springfield would look like a ghost town. But around noon, it was quite the opposite and looked more like a typical day before the pandemic.

Both California and New York have ordered all nonessential workers to stay home during the pandemic.

Massachusetts health officials are encouraging people to work from home if need be, and practice social distancing six feet away from people in public.

But in downtown Springfield, it looked like business as usual around lunchtime.

Stephen McCain of Springfield told us that he thought downtown would’ve been deserted.

“I thought it was going to be a ghost town. I came to go get a salad, some of the places in tower square are still open,” said McCain.

The governor has ordered an emergency ban on social gatherings of 25 people or more. The CDC is recommending no more than 10 people.