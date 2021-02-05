DPH: 15 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The number of high-risk communities in western Massachusetts continues to trend downward, as state public health officials reported 15 red zones Thursday.
DPH: 23 high-risk communities in western Massachusetts
This is a big decrease compared to previous weeks where over 20 high-risk zones were reported in the western part of the state. As of Thursday, February 4, the following local towns/cities remain at high risk for COVID-19:
- Adams
- Agawam
- Chicopee
- Granby
- Great Barrington
- Hampden
- Holyoke
- Ludlow
- Monson
- Palmer
- Southampton
- Southwick
- Springfield
- West Springfield
- Westfield
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health takes population size into account when determining an area’s level of COVID-19 spread.
There are now more than 20 communities at moderate-risk for the virus.
Most of those areas have transitioned from the red zone to the yellow zone list including Amherst, Belchertown, Brimfield, Dalton, Deerfield, East Longmeadow, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Lee, Lenox, Longmeadow, Montague, North Adams, Northampton, Orange, Pittsfield, Russell, South Hadley, Ware, Wilbraham, Williamstown.
DPH: 28 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19
Last week, state health officials reported 17 western Massachusetts areas in the yellow zone, meaning less than or 25 total COVID-19 cases were reported in those communities.
There are now seven green zones, low-risk communities, in western Massachusetts:
- Blandford
- Erving
- Hatfield
- Holland
- Huntington
- Otis
- Sunderland
Weekly COVID-19 Public Health Report
Also on Thursday, the DPH reported 74 new COVID-related deaths along with 2,602 new cases in Massachusetts.
Overall, the state has reported 504,564 COVID cases and 14,416 COVID-related deaths since the outbreak began in early March.