DPH: 21 local communities currently in red zone

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over 20 western Massachusetts communities are at high-risk for COVID-19, according to a weekly report released by the state Department of Public Health Thursday.

In this week’s report, the public health officials now take into account population size to determine whether an area is at high-risk (red zone), moderate risk (yellow zone), and low risk (green zone).

As of Thursday, December 31, the following 21 local communities are considered a red zone due to an increase in COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days:

Agawam

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Granby

Hadley

Holyoke

Lee

Longmeadow

Ludlow

Monson

Montague

Orange

Palmer

South Hadley

Southampton

Southwick

Springfield

Ware

West Springfield

Westfield

Wilbraham

Municipalities listed as yellow zones include:

Adams

Amherst

Belchertown

Brimfield

Deerfield

Easthampton

Great Barrington

Greenfield

Hampden

North Adams

Northampton

Pittsfield

Williamstown

Communities considered at low-risk for the virus spread include Cheshire, Dalton, Hatfield, Holland, and Lanesborough.

Currently, Hampden County had 4,055 new cases in the last 14 days bringing the county’s total to 25,780. Hampshire County reported 642 cases in the last 14 days, the total for that county now stands at 3,742. Franklin County had 214 cases in the last 14 days, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 1,256. In the last 14 days, Berkshire County reported 450 new cases, making the total number of cases 2,845.

