DPH: 23 high-risk communities in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over 20 western Massachusetts communities remain at high-risk for spreading COVID-19, according to a weekly report by the state Department of Public Health.

According to state health officials, 23 local communities are in the red zone, meaning the following areas reported more than 25 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days; Adams, Agawam, Belchertown, Chicopee, Dalton, East Longmeadow, Granby, Great Barrington, Hadley, Hampden, Holyoke, Lee, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Southampton, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, Westfield, and Wilbraham.





Health officials take population size into account when determining an area’s level of COVID-19 spread. Last week, 28 western Massachusets were listed as high risk, and the week before that, 31, which was the highest since the pandemic broke out in early March.

State health officials also reported 17 western Massachusetts areas at moderate risk, meaning less than or 25 total COVID-19 cases were reported in those communities; Amherst, Brimfield, Cheshire, Deerfield, Easthampton, Erving, Greenfield, Hatfield, Huntington, Lenox, Longmeadow, Montague, North Adams, Northampton, Pittsfield, Russell, and South Hadley.

Moderate risk communities are listed as ‘yellow zones’ in the DPH report.

Blandford, Holland, Otis, Sheffield, Sunderland, and Williamstown are the only western Massachusetts communities at low-risk (green zone) for COVID-19 spread.

Also on Thursday, Massachusetts reported 43 newly confirmed COVID-19-related deaths and 4,222 new confirmed cases. As of date, the state has a total of 484,639 total confirmed cases and 14,013 deaths.