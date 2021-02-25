DPH: 3 western Massachusetts communities in the ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – There are only three western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19 spread, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

State public health officials on Thursday, listed Springfield, Chicopee, and Southampton in the “red zone.” This is a big drop in the number of cities/towns in the “red zone”; last week, eight communities were listed, the week before that was 15 and prior to that, was over 20.

A “red zone” means more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in those areas within the last two weeks. Health officials take population size into account when determining an area’s level of COVID-19 spread.





Public health officials also reported on Thursday, 24 local communities at moderate risk (yellow zone) for spreading the virus: Adams, Agawam, Amherst, Belchertown, East Longmeadow, Easthampton, Granby, Greenfield, Hadley, Hampden, Holyoke, Longmeadow, Ludlow, Monson, North Adams, Northampton, Palmer, South Hadley, Southwick, Ware, West Springfield, Westfield, Wilbraham, and Williamstown.

A “yellow zone” means less than or equal to 25 COVID-19 cases were reported. Last week, state health officials reported 17 western Massachusetts areas in the yellow zone.

The number of low-risk (green zone) communities across western Massachusetts has dropped to three; Lenox, Pittsfield, and Sunderland. A “green zone” means less than or equal to 10 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 14 days.

Last week, there were five cities/towns listed in that category.

Massachusetts reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,928 new active cases. Overall, the state has reported 543,696 cases and 15,624 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020.