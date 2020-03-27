1  of  2
Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southwick Baystate Health reports 109 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,066 tested
Coronavirus Update 3PM: Historic stimulus package passed by House, now heads to Trump for final approval, plus US infections surge to most in world
DPH: 3,240 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 35 deaths

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports that are now 3,240 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 35 deaths.

According to the DPH, more than 29,000 individuals have been tested as of Friday, up from 23,621. There are 823 new cases for a total of 3,240. DPH reports 10 new deaths were for a total of 35.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable: 100
  • Berkshire: 105
  • Bristol: 129
  • Dukes and Nantucket: 4
  • Essex: 350
  • Franklin: 24
  • Hampden: 90
  • Hampshire: 20
  • Middlesex: 685
  • Norfolk: 393
  • Plymouth: 187
  • Suffolk: 631
  • Worcester: 219
  • Unknown: 303

Age groups reported with cases:

  • <19 years of age: 63
  • 20-29 years of age: 567
  • 30-39 years of age: 581
  • 40-49 years of age: 526
  • 50-59 years of age: 597
  • 60-69 years of age: 442
  • >70 years of age: 462
  • Unknown: 2

You can read the full report here >>

