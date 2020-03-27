DPH: 3,240 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 35 deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports that are now 3,240 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 35 deaths.

According to the DPH, more than 29,000 individuals have been tested as of Friday, up from 23,621. There are 823 new cases for a total of 3,240. DPH reports 10 new deaths were for a total of 35.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 100

Berkshire: 105

Bristol: 129

Dukes and Nantucket: 4

Essex: 350

Franklin: 24

Hampden: 90

Hampshire: 20

Middlesex: 685

Norfolk: 393

Plymouth: 187

Suffolk: 631

Worcester: 219

Unknown: 303

Age groups reported with cases:

<19 years of age: 63

20-29 years of age: 567

30-39 years of age: 581

40-49 years of age: 526

50-59 years of age: 597

60-69 years of age: 442

>70 years of age: 462

Unknown: 2

