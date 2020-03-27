DPH: 3,240 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 35 deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports that are now 3,240 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 35 deaths.
According to the DPH, more than 29,000 individuals have been tested as of Friday, up from 23,621. There are 823 new cases for a total of 3,240. DPH reports 10 new deaths were for a total of 35.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable: 100
- Berkshire: 105
- Bristol: 129
- Dukes and Nantucket: 4
- Essex: 350
- Franklin: 24
- Hampden: 90
- Hampshire: 20
- Middlesex: 685
- Norfolk: 393
- Plymouth: 187
- Suffolk: 631
- Worcester: 219
- Unknown: 303
Age groups reported with cases:
- <19 years of age: 63
- 20-29 years of age: 567
- 30-39 years of age: 581
- 40-49 years of age: 526
- 50-59 years of age: 597
- 60-69 years of age: 442
- >70 years of age: 462
- Unknown: 2
You can read the full report here >>