DPH: 4257 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 44 deaths

(BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports that are now 4,257 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 44 deaths.

According to the DPH, more than 35,000 individuals have been tested, up from 29371. There are 1017 new cases for a total of 4257. The DPH reports 9 new deaths were reported for a total of 44.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable: 133
  • Berkshire: 119
  • Bristol: 179
  • Dukes and Nantucket: 8
  • Essex: 472
  • Franklin: 39
  • Hampden: 183
  • Hampshire: 30
  • Middlesex: 842
  • Norfolk: 490
  • Plymouth: 272
  • Suffolk: 843
  • Worcester: 291
  • Unknown: 356

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age: 83
  • 20-29 years of age: 723
  • 30-39 years of age: 752
  • 40-49 years of age: 690
  • 50-59 years of age: 812
  • 60-69 years of age: 588
  • ≥ 70 years of age: 602
  • Unknown: 7

Click here for the full report.

