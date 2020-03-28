DPH: 4257 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 44 deaths

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)- The coronavirus pandemic is having a devastating impact on the restaurant industry.

Western Massachusetts restaurants are asking their customers for support, and about two dozen have joined together in the, "Strength in Numbers" gift card sale campaign. From Saturday to Monday, for every $100 gift card purchase, the restaurant will offer a $20 gift voucher. Restaurants include the Delaney House, the Student Prince and Fort, and Center Square Grill.

The Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow is remaining open during this time, but they are serving food to customers via take-out only. Their owner is the one who came with the gift card sale idea. We spoke with him about it on FaceTime.

"Let's come up with a way that we know local restaurants can get together, band together, and make sure we all have each others back, so we can come out on the other side of this stronger, said Bill Collins, Owner of Center Square Grill. "If I come out of this with no employees, I'll be starting from ground zero again."