DPH: 4257 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 44 deaths

(BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports that are now 4,257 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 44 deaths.
According to the DPH, more than 35,000 individuals have been tested, up from 29371. There are 1017 new cases for a total of 4257. The DPH reports 9 new deaths were reported for a total of 44.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable: 133
- Berkshire: 119
- Bristol: 179
- Dukes and Nantucket: 8
- Essex: 472
- Franklin: 39
- Hampden: 183
- Hampshire: 30
- Middlesex: 842
- Norfolk: 490
- Plymouth: 272
- Suffolk: 843
- Worcester: 291
- Unknown: 356
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age: 83
- 20-29 years of age: 723
- 30-39 years of age: 752
- 40-49 years of age: 690
- 50-59 years of age: 812
- 60-69 years of age: 588
- ≥ 70 years of age: 602
- Unknown: 7
Click here for the full report.