DPH: 4,955 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 48 deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports that are now 4955 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 48 deaths.
According to the DPH, more than 39,000 individuals have been tested, up from 35049. There are 698 new cases for a total of 4955. There are 4 new deaths were reported for a total of 48.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable: 148
- Berkshire: 151
- Bristol: 208
- Dukes and Nantucket: 8
- Essex: 570
- Franklin: 41
- Hampden: 201
- Hampshire: 37
- Middlesex: 981
- Norfolk: 548
- Plymouth: 325
- Suffolk: 940
- Worcester: 337
- Unknown: 460
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age: 101
- 20-29 years of age: 842
- 30-39 years of age: 866
- 40-49 years of age: 810
- 50-59 years of age: 953
- 60-69 years of age: 686
- ≥ 70 years of age: 690
- Unknown: 7
Click here for the full report