DPH: 4,955 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 48 deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports that are now 4955 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 48 deaths.

According to the DPH, more than 39,000 individuals have been tested, up from 35049. There are 698 new cases for a total of 4955. There are 4 new deaths were reported for a total of 48.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 148

Berkshire: 151

Bristol: 208

Dukes and Nantucket: 8

Essex: 570

Franklin: 41

Hampden: 201

Hampshire: 37

Middlesex: 981

Norfolk: 548

Plymouth: 325

Suffolk: 940

Worcester: 337

Unknown: 460

Age groups reported with cases:

≤19 years of age: 101

20-29 years of age: 842

30-39 years of age: 866

40-49 years of age: 810

50-59 years of age: 953

60-69 years of age: 686

≥ 70 years of age: 690

Unknown: 7

Click here for the full report