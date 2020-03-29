1  of  3
Breaking News
DPH: 4,955 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 48 deaths Monson confirms first positive case of COVID-19 222 positive COVID-19 cases reported by Baystate Health, 1,384 tested
Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

DPH: 4,955 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 48 deaths

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports that are now 4955 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 48 deaths.

According to the DPH, more than 39,000 individuals have been tested, up from 35049. There are 698 new cases for a total of 4955. There are 4 new deaths were reported for a total of 48.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable: 148
  • Berkshire: 151
  • Bristol: 208
  • Dukes and Nantucket: 8
  • Essex: 570
  • Franklin: 41
  • Hampden: 201
  • Hampshire: 37
  • Middlesex: 981
  • Norfolk: 548
  • Plymouth: 325
  • Suffolk: 940
  • Worcester: 337
  • Unknown: 460

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age: 101
  • 20-29 years of age: 842
  • 30-39 years of age: 866
  • 40-49 years of age: 810
  • 50-59 years of age: 953
  • 60-69 years of age: 686
  • ≥ 70 years of age: 690
  • Unknown: 7

Click here for the full report

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories