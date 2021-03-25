DPH: 5 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – Five western Massachusetts communities are at high-risk for COVID-19 spread, according to the latest weekly report released by the Department of Public Health Thursday.

According to the DPH report, Chicopee, Southwick Lee, Palmer, and Monson are all in the “red zone.” This means those areas have seen 25 or more COVID-19 Cases in the last 14 days.

Last week, there were only two communities listed in the red zone, so this is an increase and a sign that cases are rising once again.

Last week, only two local areas were in that category. This is also the second week in a row that the City of Springfield was not included in the red zone category.

Listed as moderate risk or in the “yellow zone” are the following areas:

Agawam

Amherst

Belchertown

East Longmeadow

Easthampton

Granby

Holyoke

Longmeadow

Ludlow

North Adams

Northampton

Pittsfield

South Hadley

Southampton

Springfield

Ware

West Springfield

Westfield

Wilbraham

Williamstown

Great Barrington, Greenfield, Hampden, Orange, and Sunderland are considered at low-risk for the virus spread, according to the DPH report.

You can find more details about the weekly COVID-19 report by the Department of Public Health here.