DPH: 8 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Thursday reported eight communities in western Massachusetts at high-risk for COVID-19 spread, making this the third week in a row indicating that cases are trending downwards.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the towns/cities listed below are in the ‘red zone’ as of Thursday, Feb. 18. Health officials take population size into account when determining an area’s level of COVID-19 spread.

Chicopee

Holyoke

Ludlow

Southampton

Southwick

Springfield

Sunderland

Ware

A “red zone” means more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in those areas within the last two weeks.

Photo: DPH

Photo: DPH

There are now a total of 21 western Massachusetts communities at moderate risk (yellow zone), meaning less than or equal to 25 COVID-19 cases were reported. A majority of the areas currently listed in the yellow zone were in the red zone for weeks before vaccinations began:

Adams

Agawam

Amherst

Belchertown

East Longmeadow

Easthampton

Granby

Great Barrington

Hadley

Hampden

Lenox

Longmeadow

Monson

North Adams

Northampton

Palmer

Pittsfield

South Hadley

West Springfield

Westfield

Wilbraham

Last week, state health officials reported 17 western Massachusetts areas in the yellow zone.

State health officials also reported the following five communities at low-risk (green zone) for COVID-19 spread:

Brimfield

Dalton

Greenfield

Holland

Williamstown

A “green zone” means less than or equal to 10 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 14 days. Also on Thursday, Massachusetts reported 61 new CODI-related deaths and 1,803 new active cases.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been a total of 533,024 confirmed COVID cases and 15,312 deaths in the Commonwealth.

