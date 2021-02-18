DPH: 8 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Thursday reported eight communities in western Massachusetts at high-risk for COVID-19 spread, making this the third week in a row indicating that cases are trending downwards. 

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the towns/cities listed below are in the ‘red zone’ as of Thursday, Feb. 18. Health officials take population size into account when determining an area’s level of COVID-19 spread.   

  • Chicopee 
  • Holyoke 
  • Ludlow 
  • Southampton 
  • Southwick 
  • Springfield 
  • Sunderland 
  • Ware 

A “red zone” means more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in those areas within the last two weeks.

There are now a total of 21 western Massachusetts communities at moderate risk (yellow zone), meaning less than or equal to 25 COVID-19 cases were reported. A majority of the areas currently listed in the yellow zone were in the red zone for weeks before vaccinations began:

  • Adams  
  • Agawam 
  • Amherst 
  • Belchertown  
  • East Longmeadow  
  • Easthampton  
  • Granby 
  • Great Barrington  
  • Hadley  
  • Hampden  
  • Lenox 
  • Longmeadow 
  • Monson 
  • North Adams 
  • Northampton 
  • Palmer 
  • Pittsfield  
  • South Hadley 
  • West Springfield  
  • Westfield  
  • Wilbraham 

Last week, state health officials reported 17 western Massachusetts areas in the yellow zone.

State health officials also reported the following five communities at low-risk (green zone) for COVID-19 spread:

  • Brimfield 
  • Dalton 
  • Greenfield 
  • Holland 
  • Williamstown 

A “green zone” means less than or equal to 10 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 14 days. Also on Thursday, Massachusetts reported 61 new CODI-related deaths and 1,803 new active cases.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been a total of 533,024 confirmed COVID cases and 15,312 deaths in the Commonwealth.

Here is more information on the state’s Weekly COVID-19 Public Health Report

