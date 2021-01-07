DPH lists 20 western Massachusetts communities as high-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – Twenty western Massachusetts communities are at high-risk for COVID-19, according to a weekly report by the state Department of Public Health.

According to the report, the following local areas are in the “red zone,” as of Thursday, January 7, 2021:

Agawam

Chicopee

Deerfield

East Longmeadow

Granby

Hadley

Holyoke

Lee

Longmeadow

Ludlow

Monson

Montague

Orange

Palmer

Southampton

Southwick

Springfield

West Springfield

Westfield

Wilbraham

To fall under the ‘red zone’ or high-risk category means the city or town reported more than 25 total cases in the last 14 days. This is also based on the state’s new criteria which now takes population size into account when determining an area’s level of COVID-19 spread.





Thursday’s data also showed the communities below as moderate risk ‘yellow zone’ for COVID-19:

Adams

Amherst

Belchertown

Brimfield

Dalton

Easthampton

Great Barrington

Greenfield

Hampden

Holland

North Adams

Northampton

Pittsfield

South Hadley

Ware

Williamstown

Communities in the green zone include, meaning they are at low risk of spreading the virus includes:

Granville

Lanesborough

Also as of January 6, 2021, there were 192,078 Massachusetts residents subject to quarantine with 170,238 no longer in quarantine and 21,840 currently undergoing or being monitored.

Massachusetts has a total of 386,052 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of date with over 12,000 confirmed deaths related to the virus.