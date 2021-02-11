DPH reports 14 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health in its latest report Thursday, listed 14 high-risk COVID-19 communities in western Massachusetts.

The number of high-risk (red zone) areas continues to trend downward as 15 communities were listed in that category last week. A ‘red zone’ means more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in that community in the last 14 days.

According to state health officials, the following western Massachusetts communities are in the red zone as of Thursday, February 11, 2021:

Adams

Chicopee

Great Barrington

Hampden

Holyoke

Ludlow

Monson

Palmer

Southampton

Southwick

Springfield

Sunderland

Ware

West Springfield





The state takes population size into account when determining an area’s level of COVID-19 spread.

There are now 18 western Massachusetts areas at moderate risk for the virus. The DPH listed the following cities/towns in the ‘yellow zone,’ meaning the following areas reported less than or equal to 25 COVID-19 cases in two weeks:

Agawam

Amherst

Belchertown

Brimfield

Dalton

East Longmeadow

Easthampton

Granby

Greenfield

Hadley

Longmeadow

Montague

North Adams

Northampton

Pittsfield

South Hadley

Westfield

Wilbraham

Last week, there were more than 20 ‘yellow zones’ in western Massachusetts. The areas considered as low risk (green zone) are Deerfield, Hatfield, Holland, Lenox, Orange, Russell, and Williamstown.

‘Yellow zones’ are areas that reported less than or a total of 15 COVID-19 cases in two weeks.

Massachusetts reported 2,213 new COVID-19 cases along with 61 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the state to 521,045 total cases and 14,903 deaths.