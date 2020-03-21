DPH reports 525 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) —Massachusetts reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as testing for the highly-contagious coronavirus, like its impacts on the region’s health and economy, continues to expand.

The 112 new positive cases reported by the Department of Public Health on Saturday brings the total number of cases in Massachusetts to 525.

The state’s first, and so far only, COVID-19 death was announced Friday. The first confirmed case was reported here Feb. 1.

DPH’s Saturday update was the first to report a case of the coronavirus on either Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket. It’s unclear which island now has a case, since DPH reported Dukes and Nantucket counties together have a single case. Middlesex County continues to have the largest number of cases, 177, followed by Suffolk County with 108 cases and Norfolk County with 69 cases.

Earlier Saturday, during his daily coronavirus press conference, Gov. Charlie Baker said that the state had made good progress in the last week to up its testing capacity.

Between Wednesday and Friday, the governor said, capacity at all labs increased roughly 65 percent, from just under 700 tests on Wednesday to 1,144 on Friday, Baker said. The number of tests actually conducted nearly doubled from 520 tests conducted Wednesday to 962 tests performed Friday, he said.

New testing numbers released Saturday afternoon by DPH showed that 5,277 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Massachusetts — 3,031 by the state public health lab and 2,246 by commercial and other labs — since Feb. 28.

Baker said Massachusetts can mirror what’s been done shown to be effective in other countries “by testing enough fast enough to be able to catch up to the growth in new cases, and then doing the tracing work and isolating everybody. And that’s where we got to get.”

By the beginning of the coming week, Baker has said, the state’s public health lab and commercial labs must get a to a point at which they can conduct a minimum of 3,500 tests each day.

The governor also said Saturday that he and Boston Mayor Martin Walsh have had productive conversations with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about retrofitting college dorms or other facilities into extra hospital space. He said the state’s Coronavirus Command Center has been talking to hospitals to “scenario plan” for an influx of COVID-19 patients, and will now work to pick some sites in Massachusetts that the Army Corps might be able to convert over the next few weeks.

The MBTA announced Saturday morning that buses and street-level trolley stops will begin to use rear-door boarding in an attempt to limit contact between drivers and passengers during the coronavirus outbreak. Passengers with accessibility needs, including seniors, can still use the front doors, but all others will be asked only to use the back doors to enter buses, Green Line above-ground trains and the Mattapan Line trolleys.