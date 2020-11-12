DPH: Springfield, West Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke at high-risk for COVID-19

DPH

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four western Massachusetts municipalities are now listed as high risk for spreading COVID-19, according to data released by the state Department of Public Health Thursday. 

The data, a map released weekly or bi-weekly, listed the following communities listed as a red zone: 

  • Springfield 
  • West Springfield 
  • Chicopee 
  • Holyoke 

Last week’s data showed Springfield was among 16 communities across the Commonwealth listed as high-risk, it was also the only western Massachusetts city in red, with more than 25 COVID-19 cases reported in a week. 

Eight local areas are listed in the yellow zone; Agawam, Amherst, East Longmeadow, Easthampton, Longmeadow, Ludlow, Palmer, and Pittsfield. This means those areas have seen less than or equal to 25 total cases in a week. 

You can view the entire DPH COVID-19 weekly report here for more details. 

