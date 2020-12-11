DPH weekly COVID-19 report: 15 high-risk zones in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over a dozen communities in western Massachusetts are at high-risk for COVID-19, a weekly report released by the state Department of Public Health shows.

According to the state’s report, 15 western Massachusetts cities and towns saw at least 25 COVID-19 cases in 14 days; Agawam, Chicopee, Granby, Holyoke, Lenox, Ludlow, Montague, Palmer, Pittsfield, Southampton, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield, Westfield, and Wilbraham.

State health officials listed 18 local communities in the yellow zone, meaning those areas reported less than or up to 25 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. Those yellow zones are Adams, Amherst, Athol, Belchertown, Dalton, Deerfield, East Longmeadow, Easthampton, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Hampden, Lee, Longmeadow, Monson, North Adams, Northampton, South Hadley, and Ware.





Last week, Hampden and Monson were both listed as red zones. Agawam, Chicopee, Holyoke, Lenox, Ludlow, Palmer, Pittsfield, Southwick, Springfield, and West Springfield remain as a red zone in this week’s DPH report.

Brimfield, Hadley, Holland, Sunderland, Orange, and Wales are the only western Massachusetts communities currently listed as a green zone.

The weekly report indicates that in the last 14 days, Hampden County has reported a total of 3,907 coronavirus cases, Hampshire County has reported 483, Franklin County has reported 201, and Berkshire County has reported 642 cases.

Overall statewide, 48,789 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Massachusetts in the last 14 days.

You can click here for the full DPH report.