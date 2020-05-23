Drive By Food Drive event held for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All morning long on Saturday, cars filled with bags of food made the Castle of Knights parking lot their destination.

It was a gratifying response to the ‘Chicopee Dance Studios Community Cares’ event. Like so many food pantries throughout Massachusetts, the economic fallout from the pandemic has put a severe strain on the ability of these agencies to put enough food on the table for so many in need.

We spoke with volunteer, Louise Kasak-Franczek of Chicopee Dance Studios, who told 22News that the event welcomes all donations.

“We welcome anything, anybody from Chicopee to come in, our efforts today. We want to get as much as we can, the shelves are empty,” said Louise Kasak-Franczek.

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry’s continues to be the sole source of food for hundreds of families throughout the city of Chicopee facing increased hardship.