Dunkin’ provides hunger relief grants for local organizations in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Dunkin’ has announced $50K in grants to support western Massachusetts health and hunger relief, including Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Dunkin’, Dunkin’s Foundation and Dunkin’ franchisees granted and delivered $30,000 to two non-profit organizations to fund emergency food boxes and meal kits to families in western Massachusetts.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, which received $25,000 in funding that will be used to purchase meal kits.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Inc., a Food Pantry serving South Hadley and Granby, received $5,000 in funding that will be used to provide food for children and families.

In addition to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation grant, western Massachusetts Dunkin’ franchisees donate over $20,000 in gift cards and packaged coffee to Baystate Medical and Mercy Medical.

To send an e-gift card as a thank you to an essential worker visit DunkinCoffeeBreak.com. For every card purchased, Dunkin’ will donate $1, up to $100,000, to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency funds, specifically for non-profits helping families affected by COVID-19.

Most Dunkin’ drive-thru locations are open, with a some also offering curbside service.