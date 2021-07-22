Dupont Middle School in Chicopee offers COVID-19 vaccine Clinic

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Health Center, partnering with the Chicopee Public School System will offer a free to the public vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dupont Middle School cafeteria, located at 650 Front Street.

The clinic is open to any individual in the community who needs to be vaccinated ages 12 and up. The clinic will offer the Pfizer two-dose vaccine. Anyone interested in attending the clinic can go online to reserve a time slot for an appointment.

The Chicopee Health Center will administer 1st dose shots at the July 22nd clinic and the 2nd dose of the shot on August 12th. The second vaccine clinic will be at the same time and location.