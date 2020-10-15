East Longmeadow listed as high-risk COVID-19 area

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow is one of the latest communities to be designated high risk for COVID-19.

The city is one of 23 Massachusetts cities and towns that were upgraded to high risk on this week’s COVID-19 community spread map.

A town or city moves into the red when the average daily case rate exceeds more than eight cases per 100,000 residents. The city has reported 25 new cases in the last two weeks pushing it into the state’s high-risk category which translates to an incident. In total East Longmeadow has 340 cases of the virus.

We have yet to receive information as to what caused this spike in cases. The city’s health department said these cases are community-spread infections and do not stem from long-term care facilities.

One East Longmeadow resident said it could have been due to people going away during the recent holiday weekend.

“I thought we were going down and now we’re going back up so it could be people leaving town and coming back and bringing this with them,” Kathy Darcey said.

According to the state’s department of public health the city’s cases are continuing to trend upward.

One resident told 22news he believes with a possible second wave of the virus things may get worse before they get better in the community.

“It’s going to impact traffic and our economy again and I think we’re due for another backlash of the virus since the first lash isn’t even completely out of the way,” Jon Noceti said.

22News has left messages for the city’s health director but has yet to hear back.

East Longmeadow joins Sunderland, Amherst, Holyoke, and Springfield as other high-risk communities in western Massachusetts.