East Longmeadow manufacturer switches from making board games to face shields

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Cartamundi, a partner factory for Hasbro, will be able to produce 50,000 face shields per week for donation to New England Hospitals.

The masks will be distributed around Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

John Frascotti, President, COO Hasbro Inc. was in town for a tour of the facility Saturday and said he is excited about lending a hand to the people of the Northeast.

“We’re doing this because its part of our purpose as a company to make the world a better place for children and families,” said Frascotti. “We’re doing this because its the right thing to do. We are so grateful of the opportunity to work with Cartamundi to serve this need.”

Cartamundi typically makes classic games like Risk, Monopoly and Dungeons and Dragons.