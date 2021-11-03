East Longmeadow mask mandate ends

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Board of Health voted unanimously to downgrade the mask mandate instituted on August 28th to a mask advisory effective November 2nd.
The Board of Health does advise that all unvaccinated individuals to continue to wear a mask indoors and all vaccinated residents who are at increased risk from COVID-19, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
COVID-19 Mask Requirements
While the town enforcement of a mask mandate expired, this does not restrict local businesses from enforcing their own mask requirements. The downgrade also does not affect the public school mask mandate put in place by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
As of October 28th there are a total of 1,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Longmeadow, 43 new cases in the last 14 days, with a the 14-day positivity rate for the Town is 3.16%, and the state is 1.76%.