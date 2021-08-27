East Longmeadow to mandate indoor face coverings

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Board of Health voted Thursday to mandate facemasks in public indoor spaces beginning Saturday.
The East Longmeadow Board of Health made the decision in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Masks will be required starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, regardless of vaccination status in all public places including but not limited to the following:
- Restaurants
- Bars
- Schools
- Indoor performance and event venues
- Hotels and motels
- Gyms
- Fitness clubs
- Salons
- Places of worship
As of Thursday, East Longmeadow reports 1,712 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 57 in the last 14 days with a percent positivity of 4.85%.