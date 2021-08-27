East Longmeadow to mandate indoor face coverings

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Board of Health voted Thursday to mandate facemasks in public indoor spaces beginning Saturday.

The East Longmeadow Board of Health made the decision in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Masks will be required starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, regardless of vaccination status in all public places including but not limited to the following:

Restaurants

Bars

Schools

Indoor performance and event venues

Hotels and motels

Gyms

Fitness clubs

Salons

Places of worship

As of Thursday, East Longmeadow reports 1,712 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 57 in the last 14 days with a percent positivity of 4.85%.