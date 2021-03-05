Easter meals available to Springfield residents in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Open Pantry is offering a free Easter dinner available to residents in need from Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Open Pantry Community Services, Inc., the meals will be available for pick up on a first come first serve basis on Sunday, April 4 at 12:00 p.m. outside the High School of Commerce on State Street.

If you or someone you know is elderly or infirm, a meal can be delivered by calling 413-737-5337 and must be requested before March 22. Volunteers are also needed to help package and deliver meals. Contact the Open Pantry at 413-737-5337.