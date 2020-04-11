1  of  2
Easter shoppers buying fewer groceries due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting celebrations

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Easter is on Sunday and is typically a time when many families have large gatherings. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations will look a little different this year. But shopping continues.

“I think we bought less but also getting in and out of the store quickly we wanted to make it as simple and efficient as possible,” Longmeadow resident, Alison Melchionna told 22News.

According to the National Retail Federation, 51 percent of those celebrating Easter plan to cook a holiday meal. In 2019, the average adult spent $151 on celebrations, totaling more than 18 billion dollars nationwide.

The most popular Easter food item, not surprisingly is Easter eggs, the National Retail Federation says 180 million eggs are bought every year for Easter celebrations.

Instead of seeing loved ones in person, 34 percent of people said they’re visiting friends and family virtually this year.

“Instead of extended family it will just be my immediate family. We’ll probably call our extended family on Zoom which will be nice but yeah a little smaller this year,” Melchionna said.

According to statista.com US consumers in 2019 spent almost six billion dollars alone on Easter food.

