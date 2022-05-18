SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases are on an upward trend across the Commonwealth.

“We are seeing an increase in numbers of folks coming through,” said Operating Manager Patrick Leonardo for the COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall, which is operated by the Western Massachusetts AMR.

Leonardo says the number of people coming through the Eastfield Mall site has doubled in the last six weeks. The state’s COVID dashboard reported 3,400 new cases on Tuesday.

“Also folks are like, ‘I think it’s just allergies,’ because it’s allergy season, then they go and get tested or do a take home test as a baseline and they find out they’re positive,” said Leonardo.

The positivity rate at testing sites is often higher than the state’s positivity rate, which is likely due to public access to take home tests.

“We’re seeing anywhere between 18 and 25 percent,” said Leonardo, which is substantially higher than the state’s positivity rate of 9 point 12 percent.

Leonardo says people will get a positive take home test result, and then use the AMR site to confirm. Therefore, a higher percentage of test patients already know they have the virus.

Despite the increase in demand, in recent weeks there is rarely any wait time at the Eastfield Mall site.