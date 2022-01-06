Eastfield Mall COVID-19 test site open during snow storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 test site at the Eastfield Mall conducted by American Medical Response is scheduled to remain open during the snow storm Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from American Medical Response (AMR), the City of Springfield’s provider of medical transportation announced in collaboration with Mayor Sarno’s office and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, the daily “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will remain open on Friday, January 7 between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In a statement provided to 22News, AMR and Mayor Sarno’s office, believes it is in the best interest of the public to keep the testing site open for normal business hours on Friday, but reminds the public to prepare for winter weather if venturing out.

Drive-through testing at the location on 1655 Boston Road in Springfield is held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends. AMR tests about 1,000 people daily on Boston Road in Springfield and has administered more than 300,000 tests since the site opened at the beginning of the pandemic.

AMR Northeast Regional Director Patrick Pickering, reminds residents to drive carefully during winter weather.