Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed due to cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The cold weather Friday has shut down the region’s largest COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

The American Medical Response has closed the “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing site early at the Eastfield Mall, due to cold weather and dangerous wind chills.

View the full map of where to get COVID-19 tested in Massachusetts here.

COVID-19 testing will resume either Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. No appointments are necessary but AMR strongly encourages registering in advance to make testing faster.

Testing is available as a drive through between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield.