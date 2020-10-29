Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The free COVID-19 testing site offered in the parking lot of the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be closed Friday due to the weather.

The American Medical Response (AMR) drive-through testing site will resume normal hours on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The AMR is testing around 1,000 people daily at the Boston Road location in Springfield.

Western Massachusetts is expecting rain from what was once Hurricane Zeta. Rainfall amounts are expected to be from 1 to 1.5 inches.

Near and after midnight we’ll see a gradual changeover from rain to snow. Generally this changeover starts north and spreads south, but the hills will see the changeover before the valley areas will. The lower Pioneer Valley may not see the changeover until closer to sunrise Friday.

Lingering snow showers are likely through late morning Friday.

To find another test site near you visit Mass.gov, residents are advised to call ahead to register and verify location and hours.