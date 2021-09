SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re planning on getting tested for COVID-19 when you return from your weekend getaway, you’ll want to plan ahead.

The AMR testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. It will reopen on Tuesday. Testing is on a drive-through basis only from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

No appointments are necessary, but you’re encouraged to register online ahead of time.