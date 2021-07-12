Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed Monday due to heavy rain that may lead to flooding of streets.

According to American Medical Response (AMR), the daily “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing at the Eastfield Mall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be closed.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until Monday evening. More heavy rain along with an already very saturated ground could lead to areas of flash flooding.

Testing will resume Tuesday morning at the Eastfield Mall. No appointments are necessary but residents are encouraged to register in advance.