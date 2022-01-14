Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Saturday due to cold temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed Saturday due to the cold temperatures expected.

Springfield AMR and the city announced the site will close Saturday for the safety of AMR personnel that work outdoors due to the exposure of the forecasted low temperatures and wind chills. The site will reopen on Sunday morning.

While no appointments are necessary, AMR strongly encourages registering in advance. Testing is available on a drive-through basis only at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

A Severe Wind Chill Warning will be in effect for Berkshire County and western Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties after 7:00 p.m. Friday night. In addition, a Moderate Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for Eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties after 7:00 p.m. Friday night.

COVID-19 Tests in Massachusetts

To find a testing location near you visit Mass.gov.