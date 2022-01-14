Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Saturday due to cold temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed Saturday due to the cold temperatures expected.
Springfield AMR and the city announced the site will close Saturday for the safety of AMR personnel that work outdoors due to the exposure of the forecasted low temperatures and wind chills. The site will reopen on Sunday morning.
While no appointments are necessary, AMR strongly encourages registering in advance. Testing is available on a drive-through basis only at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.
A Severe Wind Chill Warning will be in effect for Berkshire County and western Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties after 7:00 p.m. Friday night. In addition, a Moderate Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for Eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties after 7:00 p.m. Friday night.
Temperatures
COVID-19 Tests in Massachusetts
To find a testing location near you visit Mass.gov.
- Transformative Healthcare – Holyoke Community College: (Lot M) 303 Homestead Ave, in Holyoke,7:00am-11:00am Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat / 2:00pm-7:00pm Tue & Thur
- Holyoke Medical Center Auxiliary Conference Center: 20 Hospital Drive in Holyoke, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- MedExpress Chicopee Urgent Care: 1505 Memorial Dr in Chicopee, 8:00am-7:00pm Mon-Sun
- American Medical Response – Cottage St.: 595 Cottage St in Springfield, 10:00am-3:00pm Mon-Fri YES
- AFC Urgent Care West Springfield: 18 Union St in West Springfield, 8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Fri / 8:00am-5:00pm Sat & Sun
- MedExpress Urgent Care Westfield: 311 East Main St in Westfield, 8:00am-7:00pm Mon-Sun
- Westfield public testing site: 19 Railroad Avenue in Westfield, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays
- Greenfield Community College: 1 College Dr. in Greenfield,
- Mon – Tue – Fri: 8am – 4pm
- Wed – Thu: 11am – 7pm
- Sat – Sun: 9am – 2pm