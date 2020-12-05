Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Saturday due to winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inclement weather for Saturday has shut down the region’s largest COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

The American Medical Response has closed the “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall for all of Saturday, due to a winter storm.

COVID-19 testing will resume either Sunday or Monday morning depending on the weather.

If there is significant rain or snow the site could shut down again Sunday.

Workers there say demand for testing has increased significantly in the week since Thanksgiving and will only increase as the holiday season continues.

No appointments are necessary but AMR strongly encourages registering in advance to make testing faster.

Testing is available as a drive through between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield.

Other testing sites you can go to without an appointment this weekend include the AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield on Union Street and MedExpress Urgent Care in Springfield on Cooley Street. View the full map of where to get COVID-19 tested in Massachusetts here.