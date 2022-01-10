Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site in Springfield closed due to cold weather Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Medical Response (AMR) announced Monday that the daily COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be closed Tuesday, January 11 due to the dangerously cold weather.
According to a statement sent to 22News, the site will be closed out of concern for the personnel that would otherwise be exposed to predicted cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chills. COVID-19 testing at the site is scheduled to resume Wednesday.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County, and the western areas of Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Temperatures
While no appointments are necessary, AMR strongly encourages registering in advance. Testing is available on a drive-through basis only at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.
COVID-19 Tests in Massachusetts
To find a testing location near you visit Mass.gov.
- Transformative Healthcare – Holyoke Community College: (Lot M) 303 Homestead Ave, in Holyoke, 7:00am-11:00am Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat / 2:00pm-7:00pm Tue & Thur
- Holyoke Medical Center Auxiliary Conference Center: 20 Hospital Drive in Holyoke, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- MedExpress Chicopee Urgent Care: 1505 Memorial Dr in Chicopee, 8:00am-7:00pm Mon-Sun
- American Medical Response – Cottage St.: 595 Cottage St in Springfield, 10:00am-3:00pm Mon-Fri YES
- AFC Urgent Care West Springfield: 18 Union St in West Springfield, 8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Fri / 8:00am-5:00pm Sat & Sun
- MedExpress Urgent Care Westfield: 311 East Main St in Westfield, 8:00am-7:00pm Mon-Sun
- Westfield public testing site: 19 Railroad Avenue in Westfield, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays
- Greenfield Community College: 1 College Dr. in Greenfield,
- Mon – Tue – Fri: 8am – 4pm
- Wed – Thu: 11am – 7pm
- Sat – Sun: 9am – 2pm