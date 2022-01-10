Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site in Springfield closed due to cold weather Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Medical Response (AMR) announced Monday that the daily COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be closed Tuesday, January 11 due to the dangerously cold weather.

According to a statement sent to 22News, the site will be closed out of concern for the personnel that would otherwise be exposed to predicted cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chills. COVID-19 testing at the site is scheduled to resume Wednesday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County, and the western areas of Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

While no appointments are necessary, AMR strongly encourages registering in advance. Testing is available on a drive-through basis only at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

COVID-19 Tests in Massachusetts

To find a testing location near you visit Mass.gov.