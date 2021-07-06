Eastfield Mall mass vaccination site closing Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The only mass vaccination site in western Massachusetts is closing Tuesday.

The site, located at the former Macy’s store at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, opened in February when supply was scarce, eligibility was limited, and demand was very high. Now that about 70% of Massachusetts residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose (and 62% are fully vaccinated), the demand has dropped substantially, while the number of locations that are offering vaccinations has increased dramatically.

At the time the Eastfield Mall site opened, it was one of only seven mass vaccination sites across the state. There are now about 900 locations across the state where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The closing of the state’s mass vaccination sites marks a change in strategy for Massachusetts health officials. The state is now focusing on increasing targeted community-based vaccine efforts to reach unvaccinated residents, instead of mass sites.

In order to reach those who have still not been vaccinated, the state’s COVID Command Center is sending text and phone messages to residents in disproportionally-impacted communities, reminding people of the importance of getting a vaccine.

Collectively, the state’s mass vaccination sites administered more than 1.7 million doses of vaccine. The Eastfield Mall site will be the second-to-last mass vaccination site to shut down. The only remaining location, at the former Circuit City store in Dartmouth, will close for good on July 13.

If you would like to find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccination where you live, click here.