Eastfield Mall offering COVID-19 testing after the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts currently faces a surge in COVID-19 cases just as many gathered together for the holiday. So you might be looking for a COVID-19 test.

The Eastfield Mall is opening back up to daily covid testing this Sunday. Registration for a test appointment is not required, but recommended.

The mall offers drive-thru tests and they will be open between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekends as well as on weekdays.

The weekday testing starting this Monday will run be between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Currently, nearly a thousand people a day are being tested at this AMR site.

Coronavirus cases reached new heights in Massachusetts surpassing 10 thousand this past week.

This past January Massachusetts reached this peak in COVID-19 cases we hit about 76 hundred cases. And this jolt in positive cases now is not just from everyone getting a test before the holidays.

The current 7 day positivity rate is at 8.3 percent.

Johns Hopkins had recommended last year that communities should be under a five percent positivity rate to reopen.

COVID-19 testing at the Eastfield mall will run through the holidays, with modified hours on December 30th.