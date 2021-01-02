COVID-19 testing site at Eastfield Mall reopens after New Year’s celebrations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s just days after New Year’s Eve celebrations, and people are once again looking to get tested for COVID-19.

Massachusetts health and public officials have been urging everyone not to get together with people from outside of their households during and after the holidays to help stop COVID-19 spread.

At the Eastfield Mall in Springfield Saturday, plenty of cars were quick to line up at the AMR “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing site, with people waiting in line since the early morning.

“Five o’clock! And if you look at that line you would know why,” said Ronnie Williams of Springfield, whose family was first in line for testing.

Williams told 22News it was his second time getting the test at the Eastfield Mall site, and it was very important to him to make sure he was healthy.

“It’s very important. You got two choices, live or die. I’d rather live,” said Williams. “Keep your faith. Don’t let this stuff get you down, but get tested. That’s the main thing. If we all get tested and all of us do our part we could wipe this out.”

Testing is free at the Eastfield Mall AMR testing site and appointments are not required. AMR is however asking people to make sure to pre-register for a test to facilitate faster testing and better traffic flow.

Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily.

Results are supposed to be returned in under 72 hours. Negative results will get emailed and positive results will receive a phone call.