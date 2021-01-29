Eastfield Mall vaccination site is now open

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vaccinations are underway inside the former Macy’s at the Eastfield mall.

“Doesn’t hurt, very smooth. no problems whatsoever,” said Dan Healy, a man from Longmeadow who got vaccinated.

“Literally overnight, they really made it clean and its organized,” said Dean Shultis, Senior Vice President for Curative’s Supply Chain & National Field Operations. “Seeing the people come on in after the wait that we have all gone through, yeah its very satisfying.”

With so many people showing up well before their afternoon appointment slot, Curative nurses started vaccinations in the morning, earlier than planned.

“We are rolling them in and rolling them out,” said Sharmaine Higgs, a Curative Vaccine Nurse from Springfield. “I’m happy to be here, and I’m happy to be part of history.”

Curative said it was a smooth opening day at their Eastfield Mall vaccination site. Their goal was to vaccinate 610 people on the first day. They went to tables where they met with a nurse who administered the Pfizer vaccine.

Curative has received 52,000 initial doses and plans to increase their daily vaccination count. Despite the state saying residents 75 and older won’t be eligible to receive the vaccine until February 1st, there were hundreds at the Eastfield Mall getting vaccinated.

Mike Masciadrelli: “How does it feel to have the first dose done?”

Dan Healy said, “It feels great, really relieved. Hopefully we get our second dose in three weeks. I know we still have to continue to wear the masks, but it was just such a relief to get it done.”

Mary Healy said, “I was so happy when they told us we could come today. I would suggest to everyone get on mass.gov and get over to the Eastfield Mall.”

The state’s next vaccination site is expected to open Monday at Fenway Park. Other sites are also now open for COVID-19 vaccination across the commonwealth.