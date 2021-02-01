Eastfield Mall vaccine clinic open for those 75 and older, COVID-19 testing site closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastfield Mall vaccine clinic opens for the first part of Phase 2 vaccinations Monday.

Everyone ages 75 and up are now eligible to receive their vaccine at the site despite Monday’s winter storm. Although the vaccine clinic is open, the COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall is closed Monday and Tuesday due to the storm. Testing will resume Wednesday morning.

This site is appointment only for those in phase one and phase two-part one which is people 75 and older.

Even after adding 15,000 appointments last week, the vaccine schedule has been full for days as Phase 2 begins. Governor Baker says thousands of appointments will be added every Thursday.

The facility received an initial shipment of 52,000 doses. They set a goal of 610 vaccinations on their first day open with plans to vaccinate 5,000 per day down the road.

If you have an appointment you can park on the North Side of the mall and enter and exit through the old Macy’s doors. The clinic is set up inside the old Macy’s.

The Town of Amherst will also open appointment slots Monday for its Phase 2 vaccine clinic this week. Registration links, dates, and times will go live at 11 a.m. Monday morning. The clinic will be held at the Amherst Regional High School. The vaccine clinic at UMass Amherst will also add additional spots this week for Phase 2.