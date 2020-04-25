Easthampton boutique makes over 1,000 masks for area essential workers

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Mama’s Boutique of Easthampton has made over 1,000 masks for frontline and healthcare workers.

Mama’s Boutique co-owner, Melanie O’Connor, said her mother began sewing the masks in early March. She has been distributing the masks to essential workers within the community, including the Easthampton Fire Department and Mercy Medical Center.

She told 22News her mother is currently working on making masks for local CNA’s.

“She loves doing this stuff, and she just wants to continue making more,” O’Connor said. “She just wants to make people happy. So, it is really putting a smile on her face to do this.”

Melanie said they are grateful for the donations from Angel’s Attic, family, and coworkers.

If you would like to donate to Mama’s Boutique, click here.