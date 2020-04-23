1  of  3
Breaking News
Deadly Ludlow apartment fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials Death toll at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke nears 70 Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,360 deaths, 46,023 COVID-19 cases total

Easthampton Community Center, local businesses provide residents with spaghetti dinner

Coronavirus Local Impact

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Corsello Butcheria, Porter Family Farm, and the Easthampton Community Center teamed up Thursday to make sure their neighbors are fed.

The cooperation showed just how powerful a community can be.

Porter Family Farm supplies grass-fed beef, Corsello’s ground and packaged the meat, and the community center added pasta sauce and noodles to make a comforting meal kit.

Robin Vialecki, Executive director of Easthampton Community Center said that staff thought it was a good idea to provide a feel-good meal to local residents.

Vialecki told 22News, “We came up with the idea to just do a comfort meal, and what is more comfortable than a nice spaghetti dinner. We just wanted everybody to know we are in this together and to hang in there.”

The meals were distributed at the community center this morning to those who have lost their jobs or livelihood due to the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today