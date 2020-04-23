Easthampton Community Center, local businesses provide residents with spaghetti dinner

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Corsello Butcheria, Porter Family Farm, and the Easthampton Community Center teamed up Thursday to make sure their neighbors are fed.

The cooperation showed just how powerful a community can be.

Porter Family Farm supplies grass-fed beef, Corsello’s ground and packaged the meat, and the community center added pasta sauce and noodles to make a comforting meal kit.

Robin Vialecki, Executive director of Easthampton Community Center said that staff thought it was a good idea to provide a feel-good meal to local residents.

Vialecki told 22News, “We came up with the idea to just do a comfort meal, and what is more comfortable than a nice spaghetti dinner. We just wanted everybody to know we are in this together and to hang in there.”

The meals were distributed at the community center this morning to those who have lost their jobs or livelihood due to the virus.