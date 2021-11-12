Easthampton COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Pfizer vaccines are now widely available for kids ages five to eleven and there are a number of opportunities coming up to get your child’s first dose.

Easthampton High School will host a covid clinic for children this afternoon alongside the Fire Department.

Shots are only available for children ages five to eleven and they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The clinic is after school from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine is two doses for children and only one third of the dose of the adult vaccine. The second dose clinic will be held three weeks later on December 3rd at the same time and location. No insurance is needed to get the shot and students from all Easthampton schools are welcome.

According to the FDA covid cases in children ages five to eleven make up 38% of cases in people younger than 18-years-old. In Easthampton 21% of cases were in people under the age of 18 in the month of October and 22% in September.

The White House says that as of Thursday, nearly one million children ages five to eleven will have gotten the covid vaccine around the country.

Although the clinic is being held in Easthampton, to sign up, parents must go to Northampton’s city’s website.