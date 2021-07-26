Easthampton COVID-19 vaccine clinics held Monday

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Those interested in getting their COVID-19 vaccine can go do so Monday in Easthampton where two clinics are being held.

The first clinic is being held at the Easthampton Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon. That community center is located at 12 Clark Street.

The second clinic, running from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., will be at the Big E’s Supermarket parking lot located at 11 Union Street.

Both clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 and up, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for those over the age of 18. The clinics are open to members of the public and is free to everyone who attends. Those interested in stopping by the clinics do not need to show ID or insurance information.

Anyone with questions about the clinics can text a nurse from the Northampton Health Department at (413) 341-4611 or call (413) 587-1216 for more information.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is administered as one shot while the Pfizer is administered over two. Those who have had their first Pfizer dose can get the second one at either clinic if it has been at least 21 days since receiving the first shot.