EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department released their weekly COVID-19 dashboard, showing a decline in new cases.

Easthampton is currently at a 1.4 percent 7-day test positivity rate, down from 2.5 percent last week. Between February 20th to March 3rd, there were 21 active cases of COVID-19 in Easthampton and 11 new cases reported. The full report can be found on the Easthampton Health Department Facebook page.

Megan Harvey of the Easthampton Health Department says not only is the test positivity is down, hospitalizations and wastewater indicators are also down. Although Harvey expects a quiet stretch, she encourages those to consider getting the vaccine, booster ahead of time in order not to worry if/when the virus becomes more active again.

To find a vaccine near you visit vaxfinder.mass.gov.

The City of Easthampton and Northampton Health Departments have teamed up together to offer a regional drive-through testing location at Millside Park, located at 2 Ferry St. in Easthampton.