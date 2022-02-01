Easthampton COVID cases decline, remains high during omicron surge

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department released their weekly COVID-19 dashboard, showing a decline in new cases.

Easthampton is currently at a 9.4 percent 7-day test positivity rate, down from 12.1 percent last week. Between January 16th to the 27th, there were 271 active cases of COVID-19 in Easthampton and 186 new cases reported. The full report can be found on the Easthampton Health Department Facebook page.

Megan Harvey of the Easthampton Health Department says these case rates are far higher than before the omicron surge, and there is a large amount of the virus circulating in the community. Harvey expects to see a continued decrease in cases in the coming weeks but encourages the use of wearing a high-quality mask, and to make sure people are fully vaccinated and boosted.

“We may be coming down the other side of this surge, and it may, for most people, be less severe, but keep in mind the context of the situation. About 2,400 people are dying in the US each day from COVID-19, most of them unvaccinated. That’s one every 37 seconds. As a comparison, about 1,900 people die each day from heart disease and about 1,600 die each day from cancer.” Megan Harvey, Easthampton Health Department

According to the report, 79.4 percent of Easthampton residents are fully vaccinated and 89.6 percent have received at least one dose. Of those fully vaccinated, 48.3% received the booster dose. To find a vaccine location near you visit VaxFinder.mass.gov.

(Easthampton Health Department)

Easthampton Public COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available at the Millside Park located on 2 Ferry Street in Easthampton. Walk-ins are accepted or individuals can book an appointment on Curative’s website.