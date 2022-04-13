EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department released their weekly COVID-19 dashboard, showing a rise in new cases.

Easthampton is currently at a 10.6 percent 14-day average, up from 8.8 percent last week. The 7-day test positivity rate is 1.5 percent, up from 1.2 percent last week. Between March 27th to April 7th, there were 40 active cases of COVID-19 in Easthampton and 25 new cases reported.

According to the report, 80.7 percent of Easthampton residents are fully vaccinated and 90.5 percent have received at least one dose. To find a vaccine location near you visit VaxFinder.mass.gov.

The full report can be found on the Easthampton Health Department Facebook page.

Megan Harvey of the Health Department says Easthampton is back in the “yellow” medium category of transmission. Harvey discusses the BA.2 variant and describes the slow increase of cases in the U.S. indicating that it is unclear if there will be an uptick, as occurred with the delta variant surge.

Although Harvey doesn’t expect a rise in cases in the coming weeks, she encourages those to mask with a KF94 or better, and stick to well-ventilated or outdoor locations, and consider getting the vaccine, booster.