Easthampton extends closure of city buildings through December

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, certain buildings in the city of Easthampton will remain closed.

Easthampton’s city building’s will be closed until at least December 31 as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The buildings that will be closed include:

Easthampton City Hall

Council of Aging

All of Easthampton’s Public Schools

This closure is to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and continue social distancing efforts. However, resident’s will be able to make an in-person appointment with city departments. The appointments will be held outside to help to keep people out of the buildings during this time.

Depending on case numbers, most city employees will continue working from home.