Easthampton extends closure of city buildings through December

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, certain buildings in the city of Easthampton will remain closed.

Easthampton’s city building’s will be closed until at least December 31 as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The buildings that will be closed include:

  • Easthampton City Hall
  • Council of Aging
  • All of Easthampton’s Public Schools

This closure is to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and continue social distancing efforts. However, resident’s will be able to make an in-person appointment with city departments. The appointments will be held outside to help to keep people out of the buildings during this time.

Depending on case numbers, most city employees will continue working from home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today