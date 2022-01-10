Easthampton Health Department encouraging residents to wear proper masks as COVID-19 cases rise

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department released their weekly COVID-19 dashboard, showing cases in the city continue to rise.

Easthampton is currently as a 9.8 percent seven day test positivity rate. From December 26 to January 6, there were 292 active cases of COVID-19 in Easthampton and 204 new cases reported from December 29 to January 4. The full report can be found on the Easthampton Health Department Facebook page.

The Health Department recommended residents get a well fitting mask, such as a N95, KN95, or KF94 mask, to help reduce the spread. Cotton and cloth masks do not provide enough protection, according to the health department.

“Let’s each do all we can to flatten the surge, one decision at a time, thinking about our loved ones, our community, and our health care providers. One decision at a time. Every single decision counts,” said Megan Harvey of the Easthampton Health Department.

Harvey also said if you feel like you have symptoms of COVID-19, stay home until those symptoms are resolved. COVID-19 testing is in high demand lately so assume you are infectious until you can get a test to prove otherwise. A new COVID-19 testing site opened last week for Easthampton residents at Millside Park. To sign up for the Millside Park location, please visit: https://book.curative.com/sites/34189

COVID-19 drive-thru test site in Easthampton schedule:

Monday – 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday – No testing

Thursday – 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Friday – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the report, 78.5 percent of Easthampton residents are fully vaccinated and 88.7 percent have received at least one dose.